GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 322.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GATX worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in GATX by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GATX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

GATX stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

