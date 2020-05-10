Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4,863.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.24. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

