Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

NYSE JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56. The firm has a market cap of $282.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

