Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRA. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.77 ($57.87).

FRA:FRA opened at €37.76 ($43.91) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.10. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

