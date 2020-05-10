Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 892,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

F stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

