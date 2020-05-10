First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,693 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,491 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,526,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,628,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 680,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,669,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,193,000 after acquiring an additional 498,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cormark downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

