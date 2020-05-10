Financial Insights Inc. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.4% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $184.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.07. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,392.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

