Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,863 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $799,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,342,000 after buying an additional 70,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,913,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,968,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $78.12 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.