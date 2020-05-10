Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $82.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.
NYSE:ES opened at $77.79 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36.
In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
