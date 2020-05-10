Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $82.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

NYSE:ES opened at $77.79 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

