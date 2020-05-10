Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

