Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 217.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of EGP opened at $109.92 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

