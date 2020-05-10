Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 211.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 383.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $31.39 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

