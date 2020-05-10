Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,993 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $32.73 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.05.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In other news, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 73,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,739,057.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,003.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 243,116 shares of company stock worth $7,433,390 and have sold 1,193,776 shares worth $29,987,607. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.