Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $345,000 in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,134,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 10,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,512. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 15,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,760. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $329.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

