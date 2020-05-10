Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,357 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $78.05 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.24. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

