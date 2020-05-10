David M. Obstler Sells 9,434 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,434 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $492,171.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,774.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Datadog stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $52.24.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
