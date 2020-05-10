David M. Obstler Sells 9,434 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,434 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $492,171.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,774.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $52.24.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

