David D. Dallas Purchases 5,000 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Chairman David D. Dallas bought 5,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $73,250.00.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.31. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 256,959 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNTY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

