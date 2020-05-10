Dashyant Dhanak Sells 961 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

