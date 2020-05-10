CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,729 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $848,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $405,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,142. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

