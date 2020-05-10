Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.