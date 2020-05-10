Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,350 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $182.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average of $153.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $185.67. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

