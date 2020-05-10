Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,477 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,368,000 after purchasing an additional 427,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

