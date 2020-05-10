Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 52.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,372,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.