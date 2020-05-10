Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

