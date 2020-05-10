Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 71.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.