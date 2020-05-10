Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.09, 4,088,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,086,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William B. Berry bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 13,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,733.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

