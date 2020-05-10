ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 196,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

