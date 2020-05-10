Community Bank N.A. Sells 718 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 969,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 47,913 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 243,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.