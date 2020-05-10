Comerica Bank Sells 800 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $369,085,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

