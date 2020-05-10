Comerica Bank Sells 71 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Alleghany worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alleghany has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $530.50 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.43 and a 200-day moving average of $712.84.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

