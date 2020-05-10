Comerica Bank Sells 509 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,946,000 after acquiring an additional 88,409 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of LW stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

