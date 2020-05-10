Comerica Bank Sells 31,090 Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,090 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,253,000 after purchasing an additional 146,318 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWB. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NYSE GWB opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

