Comerica Bank Sells 2,607 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,633,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,602 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,778,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,965,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

NYSE HAE opened at $106.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,112,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $38,750.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,502. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

