Comerica Bank Sells 2,118 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

