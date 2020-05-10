Comerica Bank Sells 1,424 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $285.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.77 and its 200 day moving average is $301.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.