Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 729.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,141 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,479,000 after acquiring an additional 432,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cerner by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.