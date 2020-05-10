Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHE. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Chemed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

NYSE:CHE opened at $426.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $324.31 and a 12-month high of $513.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

