Comerica Bank Purchases 4,552 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.23% of Rogers worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Rogers by 809.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROG. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $107.38 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $185.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $198.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

