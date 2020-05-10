Comerica Bank Purchases 4,151 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

