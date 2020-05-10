Comerica Bank Purchases 11,106 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Blackline worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Blackline by 43.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Blackline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackline during the first quarter worth $5,261,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Blackline by 56.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Blackline during the first quarter worth $392,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackline stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,806 shares of company stock worth $15,719,746. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

