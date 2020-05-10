Comerica Bank Has $4.50 Million Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $72,789,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in FMC by 1,215.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.72.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

