Comerica Bank Has $4.31 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of LivaNova worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after buying an additional 185,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.88.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

