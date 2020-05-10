Comerica Bank Has $4.22 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $149,018,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.10.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

