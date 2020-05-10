Comerica Bank Has $4.22 Million Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Iqvia by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,127,000 after purchasing an additional 454,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Iqvia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,680,000 after purchasing an additional 439,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Iqvia by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after purchasing an additional 508,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iqvia by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.06.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.