Comerica Bank Has $4.21 Million Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sony were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Sony by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $65.51 on Friday. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.11.

SNE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

