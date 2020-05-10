Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.69.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

