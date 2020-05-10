Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.