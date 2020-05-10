Comerica Bank Buys 204 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,877,000 after acquiring an additional 78,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,431,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Shares of PH stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

