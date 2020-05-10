Comerica Bank Buys 19,104 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 71,327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.70. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

