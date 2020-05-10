Comerica Bank Buys 12,012 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $52.42 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.